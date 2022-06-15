Plea to restore water channel in Melur

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a status report from the Madurai district administration on a public interest litigation petition filed by an agriculturalist seeking a direction to the authorities to maintain the Navaneri Kamma Basin canal in S. Kallampatti in Melur, Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha sought the status report from the authorities on a petition filed by K. Mani of Melur. He complained that sewage water was being let into the water channel.

He said the farmers in the region were dependent on the water from the water channel for agricultural purposes. He sought a direction to the authorities to restore and maintain the water channel.