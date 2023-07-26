HamberMenu
Plea to restore Valai Veesi Teppakulam

July 26, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while hearing a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities concerned to restore Valai Veesi Teppakulam in Madurai, observed that it was open to the authorities concerned to dig the land and ascertain as to whether there was any teppakulam or not, as claimed by the petitioner. A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that if the subject land was found to be a waterbody, then it should be restored to its original position. The court directed the authorities to file a status report to the petition filed by Periyanambi Narasimha Gopalan of Madurai district, who had sought a direction to the authorities to restore Valai Veesi Teppakulam.

