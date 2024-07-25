GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to restore Uthangudi oorani

Updated - July 25, 2024 09:51 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 09:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities to file a report after a public interest litigation petition sought a direction to them to restore Uthangudi oorani in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi sought a report from the authorities on the petition filed by N. Thavamani, president of Gurunagar Residents Welfare Association, Sriram Nagar Extension, Uthangudi.

The petitioner said the oorani received water from Periyar-Vaigai water channel whenever water was released in it. Under these circumstances, the State Highways Department took up road expansion works from Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre to Agricultural College and Research Institute in Othakadai.

During the course of the work, the water channel was damaged and it affected the flow of water. Also, sewage was getting mixed into the oorani, thereby contaminating it. Due to lack of proper water flow, the water in the oorani had become stagnant and polluted. It also affected the groundwater table, he said.

He said in 2022, a schoolboy drowned in the oorani. Steps should be taken to restore the waterbody and the inflow into and the outflow from the oorani, as it was the main source of groundwater recharge. Though a representation was made to the authorities, it was not considered, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the matter by one week.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.