Plea to restore Uthangudi oorani

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities to file a report after a public interest litigation petition sought a direction to them to restore Uthangudi oorani in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi sought a report from the authorities on the petition filed by N. Thavamani, president of Gurunagar Residents Welfare Association, Sriram Nagar Extension, Uthangudi.

The petitioner said the oorani received water from Periyar-Vaigai water channel whenever water was released in it. Under these circumstances, the State Highways Department took up road expansion works from Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre to Agricultural College and Research Institute in Othakadai.

During the course of the work, the water channel was damaged and it affected the flow of water. Also, sewage was getting mixed into the oorani, thereby contaminating it. Due to lack of proper water flow, the water in the oorani had become stagnant and polluted. It also affected the groundwater table, he said.

He said in 2022, a schoolboy drowned in the oorani. Steps should be taken to restore the waterbody and the inflow into and the outflow from the oorani, as it was the main source of groundwater recharge. Though a representation was made to the authorities, it was not considered, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the matter by one week.