Plea to restore stoppage at Papanasam

The Train Passengers Association of Papanasam has sought restoration of stoppage for the Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai and Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore express trains at Papanasam station.

The association handed over a memorandum to the Passenger Amenities Committee of the Ministry of Railways when it inspected Kumbakonam station recently. Association secretary T. Saravanan said in the memorandum that Papanasam was one of the good ticket revenue yielding stations in Tiruchi Railway Division.

The Mysuru and Chendur expresses used to stop at Papanasam before the COVID-19 pandemic. The stoppage had been withdrawn despite a good patronage, Papanasam being a taluk headquarters and an Assembly constituency. Hence the Passenger Amenities Committee must facilitate issuance of the order for the restoration of the stoppage, said Mr. Saravanan who is also a member of the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee.

Thanjavur District Railway Users Association, in another memorandum to the Passenger Amenities Commitee, called for establishment of a Rail Yatri Niwas at Kumbakonam station, renovation of retiring rooms and operation of battery cars up to second platform. Its secretary A. Giri said a spacious higher class waiting hall with modern facilities must be established at Papanasam.