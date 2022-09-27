Plea to restore public sector character of insurance sector

The General Insurance Employees Association, South Zone, has passed 10 resolutions at its 18th triennial conference held in Madurai on September 25 and 26. The association condemned the Union government’s move to privatise the public sector insurance industry.

The members of the association have urged the Union government to repeal the General Insurance Business Nationalisation Amendment Act which envisages privatisation of public sector general insurance companies (PSGI), they said.

They said the government should restore the public sector character of the PSGI Industry. The government should also drop the proposals to reduce the number of offices and instead they should be strengthened through new recruitment.

Many Class IV cadre staff were serving without promotion. Eligibility tests should be conducted immediately or they should be promoted to the cadre of Assistant as a one-time measure, they said.

They also complained that recruitment of Class III employees had not been done since 2018. The recruitment of new employees should start immediately. The members urged the government to increase the minimum wages under the Minimum Wages Act.

Touching upon social issues, the members urged the Union government to safeguard the secular and socialist character of the nation and put an end to social evils such as untouchability and manual scavenging.