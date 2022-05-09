Plea to restore old pension scheme

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association (TNGEA) staged a demonstration demanding in front of the office of the Joint Director of Agriculture on the premises of Collectorate here on Monday.

President of Dindigul chapter of TNGEA, Vijayakumar led the protest, while the district treasurer Mahalingam presided.

They have been demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme.

Similar demonstrations were held across the district.

The agitation was fuelled by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan who in the recent Assembly said that it was not possible to re-implement the old pension scheme at this stage, leading to protests across the State.

The State government had imposed the new pension scheme for its employees who joined service after April 1, 2003. The agitation among the government employees is that they would not have any social security after retirement if the new pension scheme is implemented.

It is also noted that DMK promised in its manifesto during Assembly elections in May 2021 that it would revive the old pension scheme.

They demanded that the old pension scheme be implemented at the earliest.