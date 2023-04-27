ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to restore kanmoi to its original condition

April 27, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to remove the garbage that has accumulated near Pudukulam kanmoi in R.S. Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi sought response to the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district, who said the authorities should take necessary steps to restore the waterbody.

The petitioner complained that waste was being dumped near the waterbody and this had polluted it. A government school, with a student strength of 800, and library had been functioning near the waterbody for several years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the bad odour from the polluted kanmoi, the students and teachers and the staff were unable to sit in the school. The students were unable to concentrate on their studies. Also, a primary health centre was functioning nearby, he said.

He said he had made a representation to the authorities to remove the garbage. However, no action had been taken so far by the authorities, he said. He complained that several waterbodies in Ramanathapuram district had been encroached upon and contaminated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US