Plea to restore kanmoi to its original condition

April 27, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State to a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to remove the garbage that has accumulated near Pudukulam kanmoi in R.S. Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi sought response to the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district, who said the authorities should take necessary steps to restore the waterbody.

The petitioner complained that waste was being dumped near the waterbody and this had polluted it. A government school, with a student strength of 800, and library had been functioning near the waterbody for several years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the bad odour from the polluted kanmoi, the students and teachers and the staff were unable to sit in the school. The students were unable to concentrate on their studies. Also, a primary health centre was functioning nearby, he said.

He said he had made a representation to the authorities to remove the garbage. However, no action had been taken so far by the authorities, he said. He complained that several waterbodies in Ramanathapuram district had been encroached upon and contaminated.