Plea to rescue two labourers stranded in Muscat

TENKASI

Seeking intervention of Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan to ensure the safe release of two labourers stranded in Muscat, the Abroad Tamils’ Welfare Association a submitted petition during the weekly grievance redressal meet held here on Monday.

In the petition submitted by Shaik Ibrahim of Abroad Tamils’ Welfare Association said Poolidurai of Chokkampatti near Kadayanallur and Kandasamy of Malaiyankulam in Sankarankovil Taluk, who were hired by a middleman for working in a Muscat-based company in 2018, were terminated from service three months ago without citing any valid reason.

Besides confiscating their passports, the company had not paid the salary promised to them at the time of recruitment.

Since the poor families of Mr. Kandasamy and Poolidurai were struggling without their breadwinners, the Collector should take steps for ensuring early and safe return of the duo, said Mr. Shaik Ibrahim, who was accompanied by Mr. Kandasamy’s mother Krishnaveni.

‘Release arrears’

Sugarcane growers of Thirumalapuram, who are affiliated to Vasudevanallur Farm Producers’ Association, submitted a petition seeking the early disbursal of the arrears for the agriculturists. They said the farmers of this region, who had availed loans from Mettupatti Agriculture Cooperative Society, had supplied sugarcane to the sugar factory at Vasudevanallur. Though 8 months had lapsed, the sugar factory administration was yet to give arrears for the sugarcane procured from the farmers, they charged.

Free house sought

In his petition, labourer Murugaiah of Kottaakulam near Shencottai said his mentally challenged daughter could not eat properly owing to deformed jaw while his wife Esakkiammal was not keeping good health. Even though he had spent a lot for the medical treatment of his daughter and his wife after selling his properties, no progress in the health could be felt.

“Since I’m now living in a small rented house after selling my house for the treatment of my wife and the daughter, the Collector should allot a free house for us,” Mr. Murugaiah said.

Medical waste

One Kennedy of Puliyarai submitted a petition seeking stringent action against those who dump medical and broiler waste at Puliyarai after illegally transporting the harmful waste from Kerala.

‘Provide relief’

On behalf of All India Democratic Women’s Association, a petition was submitted seeking compensation of ₹ 10 lakh for the 15-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted by a four-member gang near Alangulam. Moreover, a government job should be given to a family member of the victim, who should be given due protection, the AIDWA said.