Plea to replace damaged Ashtadikbalakas in Big Temple

MADURAI

A public interest litigation petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought replacement of the mutilated Ashtadikbalakas at the iconic Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani ordered notice to the Centre and the State and adjourned the hearing till January. The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Kaliyamoorthy from Thanjavur.

The petitioner said that the Big Temple was built according to Agamic principles and Vasthu Sastra. One of the features of the temple was the construction of eight separate shrines for Ashtadikbalakas to guard the eight directions.

However, four of the idols in the shrines were in a damaged state and the other four shrines were vacant with no idols in them. The petitioner sought a direction to replace the damaged idols and instal new ones in the vacant shrines.