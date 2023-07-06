Plea to repair road connecting Kothaiyar and Petchipaarai Dam Zero Point

July 06, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus drivers, who operate buses to Kothaiyar, have appealed to the district administration to repair the stretch immediately to avert accidents.

Since the 14-km-long stretch connecting Petchipaarai Dam Zero Point and Kothaiyar is in a bad condition, the drivers had appealed to officials to repair it to ensure the safety of passengers, mostly Kaani tribes and their children going to schools. As there was no response, they refused to operate their buses on the stretch and took their vehicles to Thiruvattar bus depot on Monday.

After TNSTC officials pacified the drivers, a single trip was operated on Monday evening to drop the public and students in their homes. The drivers, however, announced that they would not operate the buses from Tuesday if the road was not repaired.

Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram, H. R. Koushik held talks with TNSTC officials and the drivers agreed to operate the buses.

“The road is in worse shape and unmotorable. The incessant rain has made travel dangerous for both crew and commuters. Accepting the plea of the district administration, we are operating the buses now despite the threat to our lives. The road should be repaired at least for the benefit of the poor Adivasis,” said a TNSTC driver.