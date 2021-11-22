Plea to repair Madurai-Nagercoil NHAI road

22 November 2021 20:24 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought the response from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to repair the National Highway road from Madurai to Nagercoil.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought the response in two weeks on the petition filed by advocate S. Govindan of Tirunelveli. He complained that the road was in a poor condition.

The petitioner said that he frequently used the road. Due to its poor condition a major portion of the road was under maintenance. Vehicles had to move slowly along the stretch and this increased the travel time as well as the fuel consumption.

He said that toll fees were being collected at three places along the stretch between Madurai and Tirunelveli. It was collected at the toll plazas in Salaipudur, Etturvattam and Kappalur. For the single way use of the road ₹ 275 was being charged.

Due to the maintenance works at several places, the four lane highway road had turned into a two lane road and caused inconvenience to the vehicles users. This resulted in traffic congestion. Without considering the plight of the vehicle users, full toll fees were being collected by the authorities, he said.

The NHAI ought to have announced temporary exemption of toll fees for the welfare of the public. A representation was also made to the authorities but they did not take any steps, he said.