Plea to repair damaged roads in Cheranmahadevi and Muthoor

December 12, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A group of autorickshaw drivers and the villagers of Kamarajar Nagar and Indra Nagar under Muthoor village panchayat submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday seeking repairing of Cheranmahadevi and Muthoor village roads.

A group of autorickshaw drivers from Tirunelveli Town submitted a petition urging the Collector to instruct the officials to relay or at least repair the badly damaged Cheranmahadevi Road up to Pettai. The road with hundreds of potholes was causing accidents every day involving bikes and the autorickshaws carrying school children, pregnant women and patients to hospitals. Hence, the Collector should give priority for at least repairing the road, they said.

Another group of villagers from Kamarajar Nagar and Indra Nagar under Muthoor panchayat union submitted a petition against the lorries overloaded with granite stones damaging their village roads. They said the lorries transporting granite stones from a quarry at Ramanujampudur in Thoothukudi district were damaging the roads badly due to overloading. Since these lorries were also causing accidents frequently, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to check the overloaded lorries taking this road, they said.

A group of people from Rajajipuram said an irrigation channel carrying water from Kandigaiperi tank to the fields on the western side of the road had been encroached upon by a few people due to which farmers were deprived of water for irrigation. Hence, the Collector should instruct revenue and the Public Works Department officials to remove the encroachments, they said.

A group of Sivanthipatti residents submitted a petition seeking operation of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus which was stopped abruptly after the COVID outbreak. Consequently, the lone bus being operated to Rajagopalapuram in the morning was crowded every day, causing hardship to students. Hence, the Collector should instruct the TNSTC to reintroduce the bus to Sivanthipatti, they said.

A group of Hindu Makkal Katchi functionaries submitted a petition urging the Collector to recommend to the government to ban Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi which was “speaking and writing against Hinduism and unleashing attacks on Hindu organisations, including the BJP.”