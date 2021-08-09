Plea to remove weeds from irrigation tanks

09 August 2021 18:33 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The Samaththuva Makkal Katchi has appealed to the Collector to take steps for removing water weeds from the irrigation tanks across the district before the start of the northeast monsoon.

In a petition submitted at the Collectorate on Monday, the Samaththuva Makkal Katchi cadre said water weeds grown abundantly in the irrigation tanks in Sivaththaiyapuram, Peikulam, Arumugamangalam, Korkai and Pazhayakayal were not removed for the past several years. Hence, the capacity of these irrigation tanks had come down drastically besides getting polluted by the water weeds.

Oil refinery

Uppattru Odai Conservation Committee members and the residents of Mela Thattapparai village submitted a petition seeking a move to establish an oil refinery in other nearby places except Uppattru Odai. They said over 2,200 acres of land was to be acquired by a private oil refinery in Keeza Thattapparai, Umarikkottai, Varadharajapuram, Paeroorani, Allikulam and Therkku Silukkanpatti.

Since the Uppattru Odai, Kurnijan Odai and Kombadi Odai were coming under the land to be acquired for the oil refinery, it would seriously create environmental issues besides polluting the waterbodies. Hence, the move to establish oil refinery by destroying the watercourse of wild streams should be stopped, they said.

Stone crushing unit

A group of villagers from Srimoolakkarai near Srivaikundam submitted a petition seeking action against a private stone crushing unit that had allegedly encroached upon Naraikkulam and the cremation and the burial grounds of the village. They also sought cancellation of license given for the crusher.