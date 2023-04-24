HamberMenu
Plea to remove solar panel erected in waterbody

April 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

HIndu Makkal Katchi cadre on Monday staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanding the removal of solar power panels encroaching on a waterbody in Kamatchipuram village in Agaram town panchayat.

Led by its vice president, State youth wing P. Mohankumar, the protestors raised slogans to remove the solar panel erected by a private mill company. He also alleged that the mill owners demolished a temple, where several members of the Arunthathiyar community worship, to erect the panels. Charging that it would affect the public and the animals that benefit from the waterbody, they petitioned the Collector to intervene.

