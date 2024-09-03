Plea to remove or widen arch near MGR bus stand at Mattuthavani

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Madurai Corporation to file a report on the action to be taken on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to remove or extend the entrance arch ‘Nakkeerar Thorana Vaayil’ near MGR bus stand in Mattuthavani or put up a broad new entrance in its place.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by S. Jainab Beevi of Bibikulam in Madurai. The petitioner said that the entrance arch was causing hindrance to the public and vehicle users. There was traffic congestion during peak hours, she said, adding that accidents were also reported near the arch.

She said that the authorities should take appropriate steps to remove or extend the arch or they should put up a new, strong and broad arch in its place so that it does not cause any hindrance to the public. She said that she had made a representation to the authorities in this regard requesting immediate action. However, no positive steps have been taken so far, she said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till September 10.