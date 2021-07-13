Madurai

Plea to remove encroachments

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Sivaganga district administration in a PIL petition that complained of encroachments on a road leading to the Sivaganga Medical College Hospital.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi ordered notice in the petition filed by C. Murugan, M. K. Nagarajan and K. Murugan. The petitioners sought a direction to the authorities to survey the land and take action. They said that the road was given by the Sivaganga district administration to the hospital so that emergency vehicles could reach the hospital on time without any traffic hindrance.

But shops have been constructed along the road. These shops have to be removed to ensure that there was no traffic congestion, the petitioners said. The land must be surveyed and the encroachers evicted, they said.


