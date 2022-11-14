Plea to remove encroachments made by solar, wind power firms across watercourse

November 14, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Urging the district administration to remove the encroachments made across the watercourse of wild streams near their hamlets, villagers of Meenakshipuram and Lakshmipuram near Ottapidaaram submitted petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday during the weekly grievances redressal meet.

The petitioner villagers said the solar power and wind power generation companies had encroached upon the wild streams and diverted the watercourse illegally. Consequently, the water flowing through the channels to the rain-fed crops being cultivated on over 2,500 acres in their area had been stopped completely.

Since the illegal structures erected by the solar and wind power companies had almost wiped out the livelihood of the rain-fed crop cultivators of Meenakshipuram and Lakshmipuram, the Collector should take due action to remove the encroachments, the villagers said.

In his petition, CPI (M) functionary Raja alleged that funds of Kayal Salt Manufacturers and Sellers Cooperative Society had been misappropriated by a few persons administering this society by enrolling outsiders, who were neither associated with manufacturing nor selling of salt. Consequently, the society could not disburse the dividends to the genuine members. Hence, the Collector should order a comprehensive probe into this irregularity and take appropriate remedial measures.

Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India submitted a petition urging the Collector to instruct the Corporation officials to expedite the ongoing ‘Smart City’ projects. The delayed projects had badly affected the smooth vehicular traffic across the already cramped town and hence the Collector should intervene to ensure the early completion of the works.

A group of residents from Naduvaikurichi in Sattankulam union submitted petitions seeking the shifting of the sump and the switches to operate the motor from the premises of an individual to the public place to ensure the easy access for everyone. They also prayed for disconnection of illegal drinking water connections and fitting of streetlights in the village.

Demanding the setting up of permanent ration shop in their village, a group of people from Ilanthaipatti near Kayathar submitted a petition.

A group of supporters of Sterlite Copper submitted petition to the Collector demanding the immediate reopening of the plant.