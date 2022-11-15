Plea to remove encroachments from waterbodies

November 15, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response of the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to remove encroachments and restore all waterbodies in Ramanathapuram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district. The people of the region were dependent on agriculture for their sustenance, he said.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

He said that the Ramanathapuram ‘Periya kanmoi’ and RS Mangalam ‘kanmoi’ were the biggest ‘kanmois’ in the district. The authorities had failed to maintain these and other waterbodies. As a result, groundwater table had gone down.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that he had made a representation to the authorities to remove the encroachments and rejuvenate the waterbodies. However, no action had been taken, he said. The hearing in the case was adjourned by two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US