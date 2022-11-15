Plea to remove encroachments from waterbodies

November 15, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response of the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to remove encroachments and restore all waterbodies in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district. The people of the region were dependent on agriculture for their sustenance, he said.

He said that the Ramanathapuram ‘Periya kanmoi’ and RS Mangalam ‘kanmoi’ were the biggest ‘kanmois’ in the district. The authorities had failed to maintain these and other waterbodies. As a result, groundwater table had gone down.

He said that he had made a representation to the authorities to remove the encroachments and rejuvenate the waterbodies. However, no action had been taken, he said. The hearing in the case was adjourned by two weeks.