Plea to remove encroachments from tourist spots in Kodaikanal

March 13, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition complaining about encroachments and unauthorised constructions near tourist spots in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, particularly in front of Green Valley view point and Silver Cascade.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought response from the State to the petition filed by R. Johar of Nilakottai in Dindigul district. The petitioner said that encroachments and unauthorised constructions had affected tourist spots in Kodaikanal.

Shops and commercial complexes were being put up illegally near the tourist spots and even on the footpath. The residents and tourists were affected by this. No permission was obtained from the authorities. Waste was being thrown in these places and the environment was getting polluted, he complained.

He sought a direction to the authorities concerned to remove the encroachments and unauthorised constructions in and around Kodaikanal.

