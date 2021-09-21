Plea to remove encroachments from Periyakulam tank

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State to file a counter in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to protect the Periyakulam tank in Thenkarai village, Theni district, and to remove encroachments from the tank.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response in the petition filed by Thenkarai Vivasayigal Sangam represented by its secretary P. Rajasekaran, who said that . some people were involved in illegal fish farming. A representation was made to the authorities in this regard and they had promised action against the people and the removal of encroachments. But no action was taken.

The authorities have not taken steps to protect the tank. Therefore, they must be directed to remove encroachments and prevent illegal fish farming in the tank, the petitioner said.