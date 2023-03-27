Plea to remove encroachment in cremation ground

March 27, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Appealing to Collector K. Senthil Raj to remove the encroachment made in the cremation ground, a group of villagers submitted petition to him on Monday.

The residents of Ganesapuram, led by village head Elango, said the cremation ground being used by them for more than 60 years, had been encroached upon by a few people, who have constructed compound wall to illegally occupy a major portion of the cremation ground.

Hence, the Collector should instruct the revenue department officials to survey the spot under encroachment and take steps for removing the compound wall, they appealed.

In their petition, a group of people from Silverpuram and Pandaarampatti said they, affiliated to St. Thomas Church of Silverpuram and Holy Trinity Church of Pandaarampatti, both sub-stations of Tooveypuram parish, came to know that a new parish with Silverpuram and Pandaarampatti was going to be carved out of Tooveypuram parish. Since it would badly affect the church activities of Silverpuram and Pandaarampatti areas, the district administration should advise the Thoothukudi – Nazareth CSI Diocese against creating new parish, they said.

A group of pensioners and senior citizens submitted a petition seeking first preference in giving treatment to them in the government hospitals and government medical college hospital of Thoothukudi district instead of forcing them to stand in the long queues. Moreover, they should be given preference in giving essential commodities in the ration shops, they said.

Congress functionary Machendran submitted a petition seeking the filling up of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, which had badly hit the operation of buses to rural areas. As the undeclared cut in bus services to rural areas of the district had seriously affected rural population, especially the students going for schools and the colleges and the patients going to the hospitals, the Collector should take special steps for filling up the vacancies in the TNSTC, he appealed.

A group of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre submitted petition to install the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in the park in Tiruchendur, which was opened by late minister Kakkan and named the park after the architect of Indian Constitution.