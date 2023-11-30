Plea to release CSR funds of KKNPP for development schemes in Radhapuram union

November 30, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The local rural body representatives have appealed to Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) administration to allocate its Corporate Social Responsibility funds for carrying out development projects in Radhapuram union under which the project falls.

In a memorandum submitted to M.S. Suresh, Site Director, KKNPP, on Thursday, chairman of Tirunelveli district panchayat council V.S.R. Jegadish, who led the delegation, said the Union Government, to allay the public fears about the upcoming nuclear park at Kudankulam, had allocated a hefty sum as Corporate Social Responsibility fund for executing development projects in villages situated around the KKNPP site. Unfortunately, KKNPP had not fulfilled its commitment of spending the CSR funds for improving the living conditions of the people living in the hamlets situated 16 km from the project site.

When Radhapuram area witnessed acute drinking water crisis during last summer, the presidents of the village panchayats around KKNPP and the local body representatives submitted petitions repeatedly to KKNPP administration seeking funds for creating drinking water sources such as deep borewells. However, the KKNPP’s CSR funds were diverted for projects implemented in Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts.

As per the resolution passed by the Radhapuram panchayat union council, KKNPP should spend its CSR funds for the development works identified in all village panchayats under Radhapuram union by the rural local bodies. The CSR funds meant for the development schemes should be spent through the local bodies with utmost transparency.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India, the project proponent of KKNPP, should give priority to locals, especially land-losers, in employment in KKNPP. KKNPP should earmark funds for appointing five doctors permanently in the Government Hospital at Koodankulam, besides creating a free dialysis unit and oncology department in the hospital. Special funds should be allocated for constructing concrete houses for the homeless poor of Radhapuram union. The KKNPP administration should allay the fears of the locals about the handling of nuclear waste getting generated here and its storage by publishing its decisions in a transparent manner.

“If these demands are not met by KKNPP by December 8, the local bodies of Radhapuram union will mobilise the public to organize relay hunger strike either in front of KKNPP site or at Anu Vijay Township, the residential colony of the KKNPP staff,” the memorandum said.

Mr. Jegadish and the local body representatives also submitted a similar petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan at the Collectorate in the evening.