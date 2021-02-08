Plea to relay road

Appealing to Collector K. Senthil Raj to instruct the State Highways authorities to relay the badly damaged Tiruchendur - Paramankurichi road, a group of villagers from Paramankurichi and the functionaries of Panankaattu Makkal Kazhagam submitted a petition on Monday.
Led by R. Selvan, Thoothukudi south district secretary of the party, the petitioners said Tiruchendur – Paramankurichi road, being used by a large number of vehicles, including ambulances carrying patients, was in a worst shape after the monsoon and caused accidents every day, particularly during night hours. Hence, the Collector, considering the safety of road users, should instruct the State Highways to re-lay this road, the petitioners prayed.
A group of transwomen from Tiruchendur area submitted a petition seeking green houses on free house sites given by the government.
A group of fishermen from Terespuram Anna Nagar Colony submitted petition seeking dredging of their seashore as their country boats were suffering damage.
