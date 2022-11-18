Plea to reinstall fish sculpture at Madurai junction

November 18, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought response from the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to reinstall the iconic fish sculpture with fountain which used to adorn the eastern entry of Madurai junction.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought the response on the petition filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan. He said that fish was the symbol of the Pandya dynasty.

The petitioner said that the fish sculpture was removed when the authorities had taken up infrastructure, renovation and beautification works. The authorities should have taken steps to reinstall the iconic fish sculpture with fountain. However, they have not done so, he said.