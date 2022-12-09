Plea to regularise services of anganwadi workers, helpers

December 09, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - MADURAI

Better wages, job security, regularisation of services of anganwadi workers, helpers and mini anganwadi workers were some of the resolutions passed at the 10th National Conference of All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in Madurai on Thursday.

Resolutions passed at the conference said that along with anganwadi workers, the helpers played a vital role in taking care of the children at anganwadi centres. However, their contributions were not being properly recognised. The helpers should be recognised as Grade 4 government employees and given the opportunity of getting promoted as workers. They should be given extra payment for additional work.

With regard to mini anganwadis sanctioned for a population of around 400, they should be upgraded as anganwadi centres, and the workers there given the same benefits as that of the anganwadi workers. Helpers should be appointed at these centres.

They should also be recognised as government employees with dearness allowance and other benefits. They should also be entitled for sanctioned leaves like that of the workers and included in all levels in the grievance redress committee.

The Union government must implement the Supreme Court judgment that held that anganwadi workers and helpers were entitled to gratuity. Poshan tracker App for daily data on nutrition status was faulty and it should be set right.

All India Agricultural Workers Union State president A. Lazar said the Union government was ignoring the important service rendered by the anganwadi workers and helpers who played a major role in taking care of the nutrition needs of children.