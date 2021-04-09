Plea to recover damages from PMK dismissed

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dismissed a petition that sought a direction to the State to recover damages from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in relation to the attack on government buses by party cadres following the announcement of death of PMK leader Kaduvetti Guru.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi took note of the fact that action was taken against those responsible for the damage of government buses and dismissed the petition filed in 2018 by A.M. Sundaravel of Tirunelveli.

There was nothing on record to show that PMK leader S. Ramadoss was responsible for the revenue loss, the court said.

The petitioner said that the PMK had to compensate for the loss of revenue to the State as a result of the violence and the State should take steps to recover the damages from the party. A total of 73 buses were damaged across the State. Commuters were put to hardship and many of them sustained injuries, he said.