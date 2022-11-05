Plea to re-open dispensary, canteen at Madurai District Court

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 05, 2022 22:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of advocates practising at the Madurai District Court submitted a representation to the Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja on the need for additional infrastructure and other facilities on the Madurai District Court premises.

The advocates sought additional Labour and Family courts. They said that judicial vacancies should be filled up. Their other demands included the need for re-opening the dispensary and the canteen.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They said that the number of advocates practising at the district court, litigants approaching the court and the court staff had gone up. There was a need for a dispensary to function during the court working hours. Re-opening of the canteen would benefit advocates, litigants and court staff as it saves time and they need not go outside the court campus, the advocates said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app