Plea to re-open dispensary, canteen at Madurai District Court

A group of advocates practising at the Madurai District Court submitted a representation to the Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja on the need for additional infrastructure and other facilities on the Madurai District Court premises.

The advocates sought additional Labour and Family courts. They said that judicial vacancies should be filled up. Their other demands included the need for re-opening the dispensary and the canteen.

They said that the number of advocates practising at the district court, litigants approaching the court and the court staff had gone up. There was a need for a dispensary to function during the court working hours. Re-opening of the canteen would benefit advocates, litigants and court staff as it saves time and they need not go outside the court campus, the advocates said.