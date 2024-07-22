Plea to re-lay road between VVD Signal and Third Mile

Seeking the repairing and re-laying of the busy stretch of road between VVD Signal and Third Mile in the town, the Democratic Youth Federation of India submitted a petition to Collector G. Lakshmipathy on Monday.

The petitioners, led by Suresh Esakki Pandi, said the stretch between VVD Signal and Third Mile, which is being used by several thousand vehicles, including hundreds of buses every day, is in the worst shape after it was dug first for underground drainage scheme and then for laying drinking water pipeline. While this damaged stretch was not properly re-laid, the underground drainage manholes are protruding from the surface of the road up to 10 cm to cause accidents, all involving bikes.

In the past one week, two persons, both bike riders, have been killed in road accidents caused by the protruding manholes of underground drainage system.

Hence, the Collector should order the officials concerned to rectify this life-threatening issue by making due alterations in the areas where the manholes had been created.

Moreover, the stretch between VVD Signal and Third Mile, which is full of life-threatening undulations, should also be set right by re-laying the entire stretch considering the safety of the road-users, the petitioners said.

Local holiday sought

The BJP functionaries from Srivaikundam taluk submitted a petition seeking local holiday on July 25 for the annual feat of St. Santhiyagaappar Church, popularly known as Cruz Church as villagers from 35 hamlets in Srivaikundam area would participate in the festival every year.

‘Operate night service bus’

Congress functionary Machendran submitted a petition seeking night bus service from Thoothukudi old bus stand at 9 p.m. to Sawyerpuram via Pudukottai, Vaagaikulam, Mudivaithanenthal, M. Pudur, K. Pudur, Kattaalankulam, Sethupuri and Mullanvilai.

