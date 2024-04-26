GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to re-lay Karambakudi to Karukeelatheru road

April 26, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

A view of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought response of the authorities on the public interest litigation petition that complained about the bad condition of the road from Karambakudi to Karukeelatheru in Pudukkottai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan was hearing the petition filed by S. Shanmugam of Karambakudi. The petitioner said that the Parimalesvarar Temple in Thirumananjeri was located along the route.

He said that a large number of vehicles ply on the route. However, the road was unmotorable and in a bad condition. The stretch was riddled with potholes.

He said that his son who was riding pillion along the stretch on a motorcycle met with an accident and suffered serious injuries.

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities to take necessary steps to re-lay the damaged road. However, no action has been taken by the authorities so far, he complained.

