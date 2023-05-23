ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to raise salary of guest lecturers in line with UGC headlines

May 23, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Government Arts College Guest Lecturers Welfare Association (Shift 1 and Shift 2) have urged the State government to increase the salary in line with UGC guidelines. Their demands included regularising the services of guest lecturers, ensuring fair payment for the full 12 months and provision of health insurance.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, its State secretary V.K. Arunagiri said that according to the UGC guidelines, the salary for a guest lecturer had been revised to a maximum of ₹50,000. However, the guest lecturers were being paid only ₹20,000. The State government must pay at least ₹30,000, as in law and agricultural colleges. Although the new pay structure was announced a year ago, it had not been effected, he said.

The association expressed dissatisfaction over a Government Order under which written examination had been made mandatory for recruitment of lecturers. The government must rescind the order and follow the earlier practice which allowed regular absorption.

The association also called for implementation of insurance scheme. It highlighted challenges faced by guest lecturers who were deprived of allowances and benefits. The government should also ensure the payment of salaries for the full 12 months, rather than 11 months.

