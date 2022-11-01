Plea to raise procurement price of milk

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
November 01, 2022 08:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Milk producers from Landhakottai near Gujiliyamparai at the Dindigul Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

ADVERTISEMENT

Dairy farmers of Gujiliamparai taluk submitted a petition to Collector S. Visakan on Monday, seeking an increase in price of milk procured by the Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society.

The petitioners, who hailed from Landhakottai said the last time the procurement prices were raised by the State was in 2019 and the prices of raw material used by milk farmers had increased exponentially. This has resulted in many farmers sustaining losses and to manage they either sell off their cows or go to private procurement agencies.

They said a private company had set up shop in their village and procured cow milk for ₹6 per litre and buffalo milk for ₹10 per litre, which were higher than the rates of Aavin. As a result, the Society that receives 1,500 litres of milk a day on an average is only receiving 600 litres, they said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, the procurement prices must be increased to ₹10 per litre for cow milk and ₹15 for buffalo milk. Besides, Private procurement agencies should not be allowed to set up shop near Milk Producers’ Cooperative Societies, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app