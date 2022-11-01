Plea to raise procurement price of milk

Dairy farmers of Gujiliamparai taluk submitted a petition to Collector S. Visakan on Monday, seeking an increase in price of milk procured by the Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society.

The petitioners, who hailed from Landhakottai said the last time the procurement prices were raised by the State was in 2019 and the prices of raw material used by milk farmers had increased exponentially. This has resulted in many farmers sustaining losses and to manage they either sell off their cows or go to private procurement agencies.

They said a private company had set up shop in their village and procured cow milk for ₹6 per litre and buffalo milk for ₹10 per litre, which were higher than the rates of Aavin. As a result, the Society that receives 1,500 litres of milk a day on an average is only receiving 600 litres, they said.

Hence, the procurement prices must be increased to ₹10 per litre for cow milk and ₹15 for buffalo milk. Besides, Private procurement agencies should not be allowed to set up shop near Milk Producers’ Cooperative Societies, they said.