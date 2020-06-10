Madurai

Plea to quash detention under Goondas Act

Nagercoil man pleads for his son, charged of sexual abuse

MADURAI

The father of Kasi of Nagercoil, who was arrested on the charges of sexually harassing several women and extorting money from them, moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, seeking quashing of the detention order passed against his son under the Goondas Act.

In his habeas corpus petition, K. Thangapandian claimed that his son was falsely implicated in the case. He said his son was detained under the Goondas Act on the pretext that he was a habitual offender and had indulged in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public health and public order. He said the detention order was passed without application of mind.

Kasi alias Suji alias Demo, 26, is currently lodged at Palayamkottai Central Prison. He was arrested by Kottar police for offences under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi issued notice to the State and adjourned the hearing. It is said that Kasi used to befriend women, enter into intimate relationship with them and then blackmail them. He was said to have harassed and extorted money from over 100 women across Tamil Nadu.

