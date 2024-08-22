GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to provide infrastructure in GRH for performing liver transplant surgery

Published - August 22, 2024 10:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought response from Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) and Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to provide infrastructure in GRH for performing liver transplant surgery.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought to know the details with regard to the number of patients who had applied and the number of patients in the waiting list. The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Veronica Mary of K.K. Nagar in Madurai.

The petitioner said that in Tamil Nadu 54 hospitals have been approved to carry out liver transplant surgeries out of which 48 are private hospitals and six government hospitals. Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital is one of them. More than 90 liver transplants have been done at Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai alone. Not a single liver transplant has been performed at GRH.

She said that she had made a representation in this regard to the authorities. However, no steps were taken, she said and sought a direction to the authorities to provide infrastructure in GRH for performing liver transplant surgery. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till September 11.

