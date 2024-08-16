Plea to provide hygienic, colour-coded bed linens to in-patient in GRH

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure that washed hygienic bed linens were provided to the in-patient wards in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the State on a petition filed by activist A. Veronica Mary of Madurai. The petitioner said that colour-coded linens could be adopted for each day of the week to ensure that washed and hygienic linens were provided to the in-patient wards.

The petitioner said that there were around 4,400 beds in the in-patient wards at GRH. She claimed that the bed sheets were not changed regularly, even after the patient was discharged from the ward. It was unhygienic. When the patients complained to the hospital authorities, they did not adhere to the request. Instead, they reply that it was already changed. Bedsheets were changed only after repeated requests from patients, she alleged.

The petitioner said that she had received information through an RTI application that in Rajiv Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai, the bed sheets in the in-patient wards were changed every day and to ensure different colour linen was used for each day of the week.

She said that this method should be followed in Madurai and the list of colours to be used for each day e listed outside each ward. She had made a representation to the authorities concerned in this regard. However, no active measures have been taken to implement this, she said.

She sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that washed hygienic bed linens were provided to the in-patient wards in GRH, the bed linens were changed every day and to follow the colour coded linen method that was implemented in RGGGH in Chennai. The court adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

