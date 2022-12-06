Plea to protect religious places

December 06, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam staging a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Dindigul Muslim Aikiya Munnetra Kazhagam staged a demonstration here on Tuesday to mark the 30th demolition anniversary of the Babri Masjid.

The protest at Begampur was led by its State secretary J. Jamal Mohammed. Extending their support, Durai. Manikandan, district president, Congress, R. Sachidanandam, district secretary, CPI(M), and A.P. Manikandan, district secretary, CPI, also took part in the protest.

The protestors sought the government to protect religious places by respecting and adhering to the sections of the Places of Worship Act of 1991 passed by the parliament.

They raised slogans against the demolition of the 450-year-old historical monument by “saffron-clad forces,” and the verdict of the Supreme Court which granted the disputed land to build a “Ram temple.”

They also sought the release of Muslim prisoners who are languishing in jail for more than ten years on compassionate grounds. The protesters also alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is targeting Muslim youths who are arrested on foisted charges.

Security was beefed-up across the district, especially at places of worship in view of the anniversary.

The kazhagam’s district president A.K. Naina Mohammed and others were present.

Members of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam also staged a demonstration at Nagal Nagar against the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Similar demonstration was staged in Ramanathapuram.

