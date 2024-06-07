ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to protect palm trees

Published - June 07, 2024 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State government to file a status report on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to form committees in each district to protect palm trees.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan sought response from the authorities on the petition filed by K. Subbaiah of Udangudi in Thoothukudi district. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.

The petitioner Subbaiah said that Udangudi is known for palm jaggery and other palm-related products. It is produced in Udangudi and transported to various places all over the State and the country. Last year, Udangudi panangkarupatti (palm jaggery) was given the Geographical Indication tag.

However, without understanding the true value of the palm trees, these trees are being felled and the number of trees in the State has reduced. There is a need to protect the palm trees and necessary steps should be taken to conserve them, he said.

The government should bring a necessary government order and a committee should be constituted in each district to protect palm trees, he said.

