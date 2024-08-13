ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to protect Indian fishermen

Published - August 13, 2024 08:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to protect Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and also provide compensation to the families of the fishermen killed by Sri Lankan Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapram and adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.

The petitioner said the Indian fishermen were involved in deep sea fishing for their livelihood. However, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended them without giving a caution. It amounted to gross violation of human rights and the family members of the fishermen were severely affected as a result, he said.

The petitioner said he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard on August 6, but no action had been taken so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US