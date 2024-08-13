Plea to protect Indian fishermen

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to protect Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and also provide compensation to the families of the fishermen killed by Sri Lankan Navy.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapram and adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.

The petitioner said the Indian fishermen were involved in deep sea fishing for their livelihood. However, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended them without giving a caution. It amounted to gross violation of human rights and the family members of the fishermen were severely affected as a result, he said.

The petitioner said he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard on August 6, but no action had been taken so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.