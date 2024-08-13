GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to protect Indian fishermen

Published - August 13, 2024 08:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to authorities to protect Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and also provide compensation to the families of the fishermen killed by Sri Lankan Navy.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapram and adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.

The petitioner said the Indian fishermen were involved in deep sea fishing for their livelihood. However, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended them without giving a caution. It amounted to gross violation of human rights and the family members of the fishermen were severely affected as a result, he said.

The petitioner said he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard on August 6, but no action had been taken so far.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.