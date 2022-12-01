Plea to protect heritage sites in Madurai

December 01, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought the response of the State on the batch of public interest litigation petitions seeking directions to the authorities to maintain, protect and provide basic facilities at Yanaimalai, Ovamalai and Thiruvathavur sites in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on the batch of petitions filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to maintain and protect the sites and also provide basic facilities like drinking water, adequate toilets and other facilities for tourists. He also sought a direction to the authorities to appoint security guards to safeguard the sites.