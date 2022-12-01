  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Belgium LIVE: VAR cancels Croatian penalty

Plea to protect heritage sites in Madurai

December 01, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought the response of the State on the batch of public interest litigation petitions seeking directions to the authorities to maintain, protect and provide basic facilities at Yanaimalai, Ovamalai and Thiruvathavur sites in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the State on the batch of petitions filed by advocate G. Thirumurugan of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to maintain and protect the sites and also provide basic facilities like drinking water, adequate toilets and other facilities for tourists. He also sought a direction to the authorities to appoint security guards to safeguard the sites.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.