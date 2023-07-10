Plea to protect Gymkhana Marsh in Kodaikanal

July 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account steps taken by the authorities to fence Gymkhana Marsh in Kodaikanal, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to protect the marsh by fencing the area.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy was hearing a petition filed by P. Arumuga Velan of Kodaikanal. The petitioner sought a direction to protect the Gymkhana Marsh by installing the fence which was removed from Kodaikanal lake.

Kodaikanal Municipality submitted that out of an extent of 4,048 running feet for which the fencing has to be done, fencing was completed to an extent of 1,509 running feet. The fencing for the remaining extent of 2,539 feet would be completed within two months. It was further submitted that while fencing, the debris were being removed periodically. The restoration will be done under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation Scheme (AMRUT 2.0 Scheme).

The petitioner said that the marshland facilitated the flow of water into the lake after filtering it. As the area was without any fencing, it was being encroached upon and the authorities remained silent. Under these circumstances, the existing fence around the lake was being removed.

Even though the quality of the fence was good, it was proposed to dispose of the same as scrap. The fence being removed could instead be utilised by the authorities to fence the Gymkhana Marsh to preserve and maintain it, the petitioner said. Considering the steps undertaken by the authorities, the court closed the petition.