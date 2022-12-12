Plea to properly maintain prison libraries

December 12, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to file a detailed counter affidavit on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to properly maintain prison libraries in the Central and other prisons in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought a counter affidavit from the State on a petition filed by advocate A. V. Saha of Madurai. The petitioner also sought a direction to the State to maintain digital libraries, appoint a qualified librarian and ensure that the prisoners get access to the prison library.

The prison libraries lack sufficient infrastructure like separate buildings and the existing ones do not have proper ventilation or lighting. There are no sufficient racks to stock the books and they are kept in bundles, the petitioner complained.

He said that Rule 13.24 of the Model Prison Manual, 2003 states that the facilities should be provided in the prison library. As per Rule 24.88 of the Model Prison Manual, every institution shall have a separate library and a reading room for women.

The prisoners should be encouraged to make full use of the facilities. As per the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules), the prisoners have the right to access the prison library, he said.

He sought a direction to the State to maintain the prison library with sufficient number of books and other infrastructure in all the Central prisons, Special Prison for Women, District jails, Borstal schools, open prisons, juvenile homes, Sub jails. He also sought a direction to the State to maintain digital libraries, appoint a qualified librarian and ensure that the prisoners get access to the prison library. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.