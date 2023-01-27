HamberMenu
Plea to properly maintain Dindigul district court campus

January 27, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A differently abled advocate from Dindigul district has filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to authorities to drain out stagnant water and properly maintain the Dindigul district court campus.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed Dindigul Corporation to file a report on the petition filed by M. Mohamed Iqbal of Begampur post in Dindigul district.

The petitioner complained that whenever it rained, the district court premises resembled a pond. The water would get stagnant on the court premises and no proper steps were being taken by the authorities to drain it out.

He said that last year he slipped and fell down on the court premises due to the muddy pathway. A representation was made to the authorities to drain out the stagnant water as it affected litigants, advocates and the public. However, no steps were taken to drain out the stagnant water, he said.

A number of litigants and advocates visits the court premises daily. They are affected due to the stagnant water. Therefore, the authorities should take necessary steps to drain out the stagnant water and maintain the campus properly, he said.

