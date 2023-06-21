June 21, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a status report from the Assistant Director of Mines and Geology Department on the public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the authorities to prohibit sand mining near Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve in Virudhunagar district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought the report from the official on a petition filed by V. Muthukumar of Watrap in Virudhunagar district, who complained that people were misusing the permission that was obtained from the Mines and Geology Department.

He said that people were granted permission for mining soil from the agricultural lands near the tiger reserve. However, he said, indiscriminate sand mining was taking place in the region, which would have an adverse impact on the environment and the ecosystem.

The petitioner said he had made a representation to the authorities concerned in this regard. He sought a direction to the authorities to consider his representation and prohibit sand mining in agricultural lands near the tiger reserve.

