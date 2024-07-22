Plea to prevent wild animals from entering farmlands

The Forest Department must take immediate steps to prevent wild boars from entering farmlands, said All India Kisan Sabha.

Staging a protest here on Monday, members of the Sabha said that due to raids by wild animals, the farmers incurred a huge loss to their produce. So, Tamil Nadu government, akin to Kerala, should give permission to cull wild boars.

The forest personnel should also prevent attacks of people by wild animals in areas like T. Kallupatti, Tirumangalam, Kallikudi, Sedapatti, Avaniapuram and Chinthamani in Madurai district, they said.