Plea to prevent discharge of sewage into Vaigai river

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to authorities on a public interest litigation petition complaining about the discharge of sewage into Vaigai river in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by R. Manibharathi of Madurai. The petitioner, an advocate, said that a team of experts associated with the Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation (MNCF) conducted a study on Vaigai river and had visited 130 villages in the five districts on the river banks.

He said that the Vaigai river flows through the five districts. Madurai Corporation, Theni and Ramanathapuram Municipalities had underground sewage systems, but not all houses were linked with the underground sewage systems.

Untreated effluents were being let into the river. Complaining about the lack of adequate sewage treatment plants, he said that the failure in operation of the sewage treatment plant in Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, had led to the mixing of untreated medical waste into the river.

He said that a Special Committee should be constituted for conducting an inspection of the places where sewage was let into the Vaigai river and prevent the flow of sewage, untreated liquid waste and drainage. He had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. However, no action has been initiated. Polluter Pays Principle should be applied, he said. The court has adjourned the hearing in the case till December 6.

Earlier, taking cognisance of media reports on pollution of the Vaigai river, a Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete initiated suo motu proceedings. The court has sought response from the authorities concerned with regard to the issue.

