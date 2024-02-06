GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to prevent discharge of sewage into PWD water channel

February 06, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the authorities to a public interest litigation petition that alleged sewage was getting mixed into a PWD water channel in Sholavandan in Madurai district.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a report from the authorities to the petition filed by B. Muthulakshmi of Sholavandan. The petitioner sought a direction to restrain the authorities from discharging sewage from R.M.S colony in Sholavandan into Thenur PWD channel.

She said that the authorities had constructed a drainage channel. However, sewage was getting discharged into the PWD channel instead. The water from the channel was used for agricultural purposes and it polluted the agriculture fields. The groundwater was affected and the residents of the area were facing health issues, she said.

The petitioner said that she had earlier filed a petition before the court with regard to the same issue and the court had directed the authorities to conduct an inquiry and file a report. However, no steps were taken by the authorities to conduct an inquiry and prevent the discharge of sewage into the water channel, she said.

She said that the people as well as the authorities had neglected the water channel. It had resulted in the degradation of natural resources. They had stopped caring, nurturing and conserving the natural resources, she said and sought a direction to restrain the authorities from discharging sewage into the water channel. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.

